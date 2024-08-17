LA Sparks narrowly lose to Chicago Sky in physicality battle

article

The Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky walked into the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA Saturday afternoon following lopsided losses earlier in the week. The first-place Liberty dominated the Sparks on Thursday night by 35 points, and the Sky suffered a 20-point loss against the Mercury.

While seeing the crowd decked out in purple and gold isn’t unusual, this afternoon featured a star with a different connection to the iconic color combination. Angel Reese, once known as the "Bayou Barbie," donned purple and gold during her years at LSU. Now, she prefers "Chi Barbie" in her pro era.

Chicago is a scrappy and gritty team with players like Reese, Kamilla Cardoso and Chennedy Carter. This matchup would test the Sparks physically, which LA head coach Curt Miller mentioned ahead of the game. Also, the Sparks remain short-handed as Aari McDonald, Lexie Brown and Cameron Brink remain out due to injuries. In addition, Layshia Clarendon was out for personal reasons.

The game was physical from beginning to end, with the Sparks leading 46-42 at the half. This changed in the third quarter when Sparks' forward Stephanie Talbot got hot and the Sparks were up by 10 going into the fourth.

For those who came to see the "Battle of the Rookies," Cardoso, Reese and LA's Rickea Jackson all shined in their respective ways.

With about four and a half minutes left, the game was tied at 79 points.

Despite five Sparks players ending in double figures, they lost 90-86.

