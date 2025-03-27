LA Sparks to retire Candace Parker’s jersey this summer

article

The Brief Candace Parker is one of the most celebrated athletes in women's basketball. Parker, a seven-time WNBA All-Star, played most of her career with the Sparks. Her jersey will be retired during a ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, June 29.



The Los Angeles Sparks announced Thursday they will honor the legacy of trailblazer Candace Parker during the upcoming WNBA season.

Parker had a 17-year career in the league and played 13 of those with LA.

Her No. 3 jersey will be retired during halftime on Sunday, June 29, when the Sparks take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

What we know:

Parker is one of the most celebrated athletes in women’s basketball and the jersey retirement ceremony will honor her contributions to the game.

The ceremony is set to feature cameos from her former teammates and coaches, as well as a video montage showcasing some of her top moments when she donned a Sparks uniform.

The seven-time WNBA All-Star will become the third LA Spark to have her jersey retired by the organization, joining Lisa Leslie and Penny Toller.

In addition, Parker, who was the number one overall WNBA Draft pick in 2008, became the first player in league history to win a championship with three different teams.

Some of Parker’s other accolades include:

Rookie of the Year (2008)

WNBA Finals MVP (2016)

2-time WNBA MVP (2008, 2013)

Defensive Player of the Year (2020)

2-time WNBA All-Defensive Team (2009, 2012)

10-time All-WNBA (2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2022)

‘One of the greatest players to ever grace the court’

What they're saying:

"Candace Parker has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Sparks, not only as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court, but as a true ambassador of our franchise and women’s basketball as a whole. Beginning with her arrival to the City of Angels in 2008, she not only lived up to the expectations placed on her as a two-time Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year and NCAA National Champion, she far exceeded them. Her unparalleled skill, relentless drive, and leadership elevated the Sparks to new heights and set a new standard of greatness," said legendary Laker, businessman, and Sparks co-owner Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

His statement continued to say, "Candace is the best all-around player that has ever played in the WNBA. Her legacy is immeasurable — she redefined excellence, was a champion on the court and for the Los Angeles community and inspired countless fans and future generations of athletes. Very few champions get to see their jersey hanging from the rafters in this city. Retiring Candace’s No. 3 jersey is not just a celebration of her extraordinary career, but a tribute to the enduring mark she's left on this organization, the WNBA, and the city of Los Angeles. She will forever be a part of the Sparks family."

What's next:

Individual game tickets for the Sparks go on sale March 31.

Click here for more information on game tickets.