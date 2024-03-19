LA Rams sign QB Jimmy Garoppolo

article

The Los Angeles Rams have signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the team announced Tuesday.

Garoppolo has had a tumultuous decade in the NFL, from leading the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl LIV just five years ago, to being benched for a fourth-round pick and suspended for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy this past season.

He'll now play backup to Matthew Stafford, who played 15 games last year, and fill the role of veteran backup vacated by Carson Wentz, who is now a free agent. The move to Los Angeles will bring him back to the NFC West, where his career peaked with the Niners.

SUGGESTED: Rams' Aaron Donald announces retirement after 10 years in the NFL

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders last year, but started just six games before he was benched in favor of rookie Aidan O'Connell.

Jimmy G will also need to wait before he can take the field for the Rams. In February, the quarterback was suspended two games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garoppolo was suspended for using a prescribed medication without having a valid therapeutic use exemption from the NFL. The Raiders cut Garoppolo shortly after the suspension was announced.

Despite his rough 2023 season, Garoppolo has still thrown for more than 15,000 yards and 94 touchdowns in his 10-year career.

The team hasn't disclosed the details of the deal.