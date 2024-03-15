Rams' Aaron Donald announces retirement after 10 years in the NFL

article

Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement on Friday after 10 years in the NFL.

"The greatest to ever do it announced his retirement today after 10 of the most dominant seasons in league history," the Rams wrote in their announcement.

Donald was selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. He had a sensational career in the NFL, being regarded as one of the greatest defensive players of all time. He was named Defensive Player of the Year a record three times and received Pro Bowl selections in all ten of his seasons and eight first-team All-Pro honors. Donald was also a member of the team that won Super Bowl LVI.

Donald thanked his fans in a post on X:

"For 10 years, I've had the privilege of playing football at the highest level. Along this journey, I've encountered remarkable individuals, forged enduring relationships, and achieved significant milestones both alongside my teammates and on a personal level.

Firstly, I want to express my gratitude to St. Louis for embracing me during my initial two years in the league as a St. Louis Ram, and for the unwavering support throughout my subsequent eight years as a Los Angeles Ram. Los Angeles, in particular, holds a special place in my heart as it became home for my family and me, thanks to the warmth and support of its people.

I am deeply appreciative of Mr. Kroenke and his family for establishing an organization that I was fortunate to be a part of. While it's impossible to individually acknowledge everyone within the organization, I will forever cherish the connections formed.

To all those who contributed both on and off the field, as well as behind the scenes, I extend my sincerest thanks. Your efforts made my journey smoother and more fulfilling. I'll undoubtedly miss the camaraderie shared with my teammates and the invaluable guidance from our coaches, whose influence will endure beyond my playing days."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.