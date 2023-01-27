Expand / Collapse search

LA Rams name Mike LaFleur as new offensive coordinator

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur speaks after training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 1, 2022 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) article

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Rams are looking to upgrade its staff after a disastrous season in which they failed to even make the playoffs just months after a Super Bowl win.

The Rams announced the team will hire Mike LaFleur, not to be confused with his brother Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, as its new offensive coordinator.

The 36-year-old most recently worked as an OC for the New York Jets. He has also worked as an assistant coach for the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and San Francisco 49ers.


 