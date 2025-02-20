Lakers drop 1st game post All-Star break

article

The Brief The Los Angeles Lakers lost their first game back since the 2025 All-Star break. LeBron James scored 16 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter. The Charlotte Hornets won 100-97.



The NBA All-Star break is over and teams are back to business with the playoffs fast approaching.

LeBron James, who was named an All-Star starter, backed out of the showcase at the last minute due to an ankle injury that’s been bothering him all season.

However, he suited up for the first game post All-Star break on Wednesday night for a home game against the Charlotte Hornets. Coincidentally, this was the same team the Lakers made a deal with at the trade deadline that was later rescinded after center Mark Williams failed his physical.

Williams had 10 points and nine rebounds.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to get the win against a young and hungry Charlotte Hornets squad on Wednesday night. Miles Bridges scored 29 points, while LaMelo Ball added 27.

LeBron James scored 16 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter but missed two 3-point attempts right before the buzzer. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic ended the game with 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The Lakers lost 100-97.

The Men in Purple and Gold also lost their final game going into midseason showcase on Feb. 12, losing to Utah 131-119.

What we don't know:

Since the trade for Mark Williams was a bust, the Lakers signed center Alex Len, who went scoreless in his 10 minutes played during his debut.

It’s unknown how the Lakers plan to secure rim protection following Davis’ departure. So far, JJ Redick has opted to start Jaxson Hayes at the center position.

Why you should care:

LeBron James is playing in his 22nd season at 40 years old. In previous interviews, he’s acknowledged how his days in the league are numbered.

Before he was traded to Dallas, Anthony Davis said he wanted the Lakers to win a championship for the city following the devastating LA wildfires.

After the blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic, all eyes are on the Lake Show to see if adding Doncic to the roster can produce a championship in James’ final seasons.