Here's what Lakers coach JJ Redick said he'll be prioritizing over the NBA All-Star break

The Brief The 2025 NBA All-Star weekend is here. Lakers head coach JJ Redick has been living in a hotel with his family since they lost their home in the Palisades Fire. Redick said he'll be focused on finalizing insurance claims and hopefully finding a place to live during the All-Star break.



Now, the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend has arrived and will serve as a much-needed break for most players and personnel across the league. Going into the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Lakers hold the 5th seed in the Western Conference.

What we know:

JJ Redick and his family are one of thousands who lost their homes to the flames after the massive Eaton and Palisades fires erupted in LA County on Jan. 7.

In a post-game interview this week, Redick said he believes he would benefit from the reset.

"My goal for All-Star break is that I finalize my insurance claims and that I find an apartment to live in. That’s what I’m hoping for and to get out the hotel, that’ll be nice," he said.

The backstory:

JJ Redick became the Lakers head coach after the organization parted ways with Davin Ham.

In early January, Redick and his family lost their home during the Palisades Fire. Redick relocated his family to a hotel where they have continued to live.

Redick, LeBron James, former Lakers star Anthony Davis, and a team videographer were just some Lakers personnel impacted by the LA wildfires that erupted in early January.

In response, games scheduled on Jan. 9 and 11 were postponed by the NBA.

During a previous interview with ESPN, Davis said he wanted the Lakers to win a championship for the city and planned to do more to show his gratitude for first responders.

Following weeks of destruction, the deadly Eaton and Palisades Fire were fully contained on Jan. 31.

