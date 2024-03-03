Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell fuel LA Clippers in big win against Timberwolves

It was an absolute battle on the court in the Wild West as the Los Angeles Clippers took on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Sunday afternoon.

The Clippers got off to a shaky start following the NBA All-Star break, and now, it appears they’re back on track.

After a blowout win against the Wizards at home Friday, the win streak continued after the Clippers finally got a win against the first-place, now second-place, Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

The Clippers trailed 32-18 in the first quarter before they ended the first half up 49-46, thanks in part to 15 points from Kawhi Leonard as he continues to make his case for league MVP.

After missing the previous three games, big man Ivica Zubac was back in the lineup. However, the Clippers were without future Hall of Famer Russell Westbrook for the foreseeable future after he fractured his left hand during Friday evening's game.

Throughout the game, Norman Powell was lethal from the three-point line, including a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter.

Leonard finished with 32 points and Powell with 24.

The Clippers won 89-88 and held onto the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Also on Sunday, the Clippers announced Leonard surpassed Lou Williams for sole possession of sixth place on the Clippers’ all-time three-point field goal list.

It wasn’t too long ago that these two teams met. It was a blowout loss for Los Angeles and Clippers’ beat writer Justin Russo reported after the game, at least three players were heard laughing in the hallways of Crypto.com Arena and were heard calling the Clips "old as hell."

Minnesota is up 2-1 in the series and the two face each other once again on Tuesday, March 12 in LA.

The Clippers are on a challenging back-to-back and take on Milwaukee Monday night.

