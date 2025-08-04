Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman arrested, held without bail in LA
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman remained in custody after being arrested in South LA on Friday night.
What we know:
Perryman was pulled over for a traffic violation by LA County Sheriff's deputies on Friday, Aug. 1.
During the traffic stop, officials said they found five guns in Perryman's vehicle, including two illegal assault-style rifles.
The University of Miami alum was subsequently arrested. He was booked on felony charges and was held without bail at the South LA Sheriff's Station.
His agent, Ron Butler, said the 32-year-old linebacker will fully cooperate with the investigation.
LA Chargers release a statement
What they're saying:
"We are aware of a matter involving Denzel and are gathering information," the Chargers said in a released statement.
The arrest comes the day after the Chargers defeated the Detroit Lions in a preseason game, 34-7.
What's next:
Perryman is due to appear in an Inglewood courtroom on Tuesday, Aug. 5.
