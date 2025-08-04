Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman arrested, held without bail in LA

The Brief Denzel Perryman was arrested for a traffic violation in South LA on the evening of Friday, Aug. 1. Los Angeles County deputies said they discovered five weapons in his car. Perryman was arrested and booked on felony charges.



Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman remained in custody after being arrested in South LA on Friday night.

What we know:

Perryman was pulled over for a traffic violation by LA County Sheriff's deputies on Friday, Aug. 1.

During the traffic stop, officials said they found five guns in Perryman's vehicle, including two illegal assault-style rifles.

The University of Miami alum was subsequently arrested. He was booked on felony charges and was held without bail at the South LA Sheriff's Station.

His agent, Ron Butler, said the 32-year-old linebacker will fully cooperate with the investigation.

Denzel Perryman #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

LA Chargers release a statement

What they're saying:

"We are aware of a matter involving Denzel and are gathering information," the Chargers said in a released statement.

The arrest comes the day after the Chargers defeated the Detroit Lions in a preseason game, 34-7.

What's next:

Perryman is due to appear in an Inglewood courtroom on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

