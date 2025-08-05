Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman released after DA declines to file charges

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman was released Monday following his arrest in South LA.

What we know:

Perryman was pulled over for a traffic violation in South LA by LA County sheriff's deputies on Friday, Aug. 1

While searching his vehicle, deputies said they found five guns, including two illegal assault-style rifles. Officials said he was cooperative and was subsequently arrested and booked on felony charges.

Denzel Perryman (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

On Monday, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department data showed he was released after LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman declined to file charges. Per California Penal Code 849.5, Perryman’s incident will be considered a detention only, instead of an arrest.

‘I’m home baby'

What they're saying:

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said he went to visit Perryman in jail on Sunday, ESPN reported. "Love Denzel," Harbaugh said Monday. "He’s always done right. He’s never been in trouble. Got a beautiful family, and we’ll let the due process play out."

His teammate Daiyan Henley posted an Instagram story of Perryman, saying, "I’m home baby."

What's next:

This is Perryman’s second tenure with the Chargers, and he is expected to start this season.

