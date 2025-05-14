Chargers announce 2025 schedule with Minecraft video

article

The Brief The NFL announced its 2025 schedule for all 32 teams on Wednesday night. The Los Angeles Chargers made their schedule release video in Minecraft. The Chargers will start the 2025 season in Brazil in a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.



The NFL released the 2025 schedules for all 32 teams on Wednesday night, and as usual, the Los Angeles Chargers may have found the most creative way to show off what they have in store this season.

The Chargers created their 2025 schedule release video using the videogame Minecraft.

What we know:

The team shared the video on all its social media around 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday. The nearly-5-minute video goes week-by-week through the team's schedule, with little Easter eggs on each of the matchups.

The schedule starts off with a bang. The Chargers will open 2025 with an international game in Brazil against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The team will also have one Monday Night, one Saturday Night and one Thursday Night game.

SUGGESTED: Chargers legend Antonio Gates elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

But it's the attention to detail in the individual scenes that has social media going crazy.

When the Chargers highlight their second matchup with the Chiefs in Week 15, they show Chiefs players fighting against an "Ender Eagle." The Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of last season.

Speaking of Philly, the Chargers showed off their Week 14 bout with the Eagles with players holding a parade to "Save the Tush Push." Paddy's Pub from the show "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" is even briefly featured.

The Chargers don't even stick to one sport, calling out MLB's Houston Astros and their infamous trash can cheating scandal as they preview their Week 17 meeting with the Houston Texans.

There are so many more references in the scene for each week's game preview. Watch the full release video below.

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 schedule

Timeline:

Below is the Chargers' complete schedule for the 2025 season.

Week 1 : vs Kansas City Chiefs (Brazil)

Week 2 : at Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football)

Week 3 : vs Denver Broncos

Week 4 : at New York Giants

Week 5 : vs Washington Commanders

Week 6 : at Miami Dolphins

Week 7 : vs Indianapolis Colts

Week 8 : vs Minnesota Vikings (Thursday Night Football)

Week 9 : at Tennessee Titans

Week 10 : vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 11 : at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 12 : BYE

Week 13 : vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 14 : vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 15 : at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16 : at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17 : vs Houston Texans

Week 18: at Denver Broncos