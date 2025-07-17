Chargers' WR Mike Williams retires ahead of training camp

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has decided to close the chapter on his career in the National Football League, the team announced.

What we know:

On Thursday, July 17, the Chargers posted a picture of Williams holding his jersey that read "Thank You," along with the caption "whole lotta love."

ESPN reported that his agent informed the team of his decision earlier this week.

The sports outlet also reported that the 30-year-old was in the process of working through an undisclosed injury. The team previously said Williams wasn't able to participate in training camp, but expected him to return "soon."

Williams signed a $6 million, one-year deal in mid-March to return to the Chargers for his second stint with the team. On Monday, he was placed on the physically unable to perform list and two days later called it quits on his football career.

He played eight seasons in the NFL, including stints with both the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

Coach Jim Harbaugh made no mention of Williams’ decision when he spoke to the media earlier Thursday.

Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The Chargers drafted Williams in the first round with the seventh overall pick in 2017. He had 330 career receptions, 5,104 receiving yards and 32 touchdown receptions over his career.

Williams helped Clemson win the national championship in 2017 and then decided to forego his senior year to enter the draft.

What's next:

Wide receivers Tre Harris, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Quentin Johnson are expected to fill the void given Williams' sudden retirement. It's worth noting Harris' future with the franchise remains uncertain.