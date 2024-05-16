LA Chargers troll Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker in ‘Sims’-themed schedule release video

The Los Angeles Chargers garnered plenty of buzz after they trolled Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker in their "Sims"-themed schedule release video.

Last weekend, Butker ailed against Pride month, working women, President Biden’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and abortion during a commencement address at Benedictine College.

In the three-minute video, the Chargers flexed their social media muscles and sprinkled in plenty of pop culture references as they poked fun at their opponents based on their weekly schedule.

When it came to Week 4, they showed Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift loading a private jet and in the credits at the end, they took a shot at Butker. The video showed an animated Butker hard at work in the kitchen.

Now that they have your attention, see the Chargers' full schedule below.

PRESEASON

Saturday, Aug. 10 vs. Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. (SoFi Stadium)

Saturday, Aug. 17 at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (SoFi Stadium)

Saturday, Aug. 24 at Dallas, 1 p.m. (AT&T Stadium

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1

Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

When: Sunday, Sept. 8

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV Network: CBS

Week 2

Opponent: Carolina Panthers

When: Sunday, Sept. 15

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Time: 10 a.m.

TV Network: CBS

Week 3

Opponent: Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Sunday, Sept. 22

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Time: 10 a.m.

TV Network: CBS

Week 4

Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Sept. 29

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 1:25 p.m.

TV Network: CBS

Week 5: BYE

Week 6

Opponent: Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, Oct. 13

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV Network: CBS

Week 7

Opponent: Arizona Cardinals

When: Monday, Oct. 21

Where: State Farm Stadium Glendale, Arizona

Time: 6 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN+

Week 8

Opponent: New Orleans Saints

When: Sunday, Oct. 27

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

Week 9

Opponent: Cleveland Browns

When: Sunday, Nov. 3

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Time: 10 a.m.

TV Network: CBS

Week 10

Opponent: Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, Nov. 10

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

Week 11

Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, Nov. 17

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 1:25 p.m.

TV Network: CBS

Week 12

Opponent: Baltimore Ravens

When: Monday, Nov. 25

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 5:15 p.m.

TV Network: ESPN

Week 13

Opponent: Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, Dec. 1

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Time: 10 a.m.

TV Network: CBS

Week 14

Opponent: Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, Dec. 8

Where: Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Time: 5:20 p.m.

TV Network: NBC

Week 15

Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday, Dec. 15

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 1:25 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

Week 16

Opponent: Denver Broncos

When: Sunday, Dec. 22

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

Week 17

Opponent: New England Patriots

When: TBD

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

Week 18

Opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

When: TBD

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: TBD

TV Network: TBD

The Associated Press contributed to this report.