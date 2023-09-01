Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia to throw first pitch at Dodgers game for Lakers night

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be hosting a member of basketball royalty Friday as they celebrate the Lakers. For the team's "Lakers Night," the Dodgers will bring in Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Natalia Bryant will be honored prior to Friday's game at 7:10 p.m. The ceremony will mark a very cool like-dad-like-daughter moment as her late father was chosen to throw out the first pitch in 2000 at Dodger Stadium.

Friday's ceremony is part of the annual game honoring the 17-time NBA champions. Fans with a special ticket to Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves will get a sweet Kobe Bryant-themed jersey.

The black snakeprint jersey pays tribute to the Laker legend by having No. 8 in the front of the jersey and the back of the jersey having "Bryant," with No. 24 right underneath it.

