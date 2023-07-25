LA Dodgers to honor Kobe Bryant with exclusive jersey giveaway on Lakers Night

Dodger Stadium will be the place to be for fans of Los Angeles sports on Friday, September 1.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced for this year’s Lakers Night, they plan to honor the legendary Kobe Bryant and will give away a commemorative jersey.

The Dodgers jersey will have the number 8 on the front, representing the number Bryant wore for the first 10 seasons of his NBA career. The back of the jersey says Bryant with the number 24, a nod to the number he wore for the second half of his Hall of Fame career.

Kobe Bryant attends The Los Angeles Dodgers Game - World Series - Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images) Expand

The black jersey will have a snakeskin print to pay homage to the "Black Mamba" with gold lining.

The LA Dodgers are scheduled to face the Atlanta Braves on Lakers Night at the Chavez Revine beginning at 7:10 p.m. PT. A fireworks show will immediately follow the game.

