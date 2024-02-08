Expand / Collapse search
LIVE: Kobe Bryant statue unveil outside Crypto.com Arena

Kobe Bryant
LOS ANGELES - Kobe Bryant's legacy will be further immortalized as a bronze statue resembling the Los Angeles Lakers legend will be unveiled in downtown Los Angeles.

The big reveal is happening right outside Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as Staples Center, on Thursday afternoon. 

The "Black Mamba" joins fellow Laker legends Shaquille O'Neal, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West, Chick Hearn and Elgin Baylor with statues outside the home of the LA Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks.

Other sports heroes honored outside the arena include boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya, NHL's "Great One" Wayne Gretzky – who had a stint with the Los Angeles Kings – and fellow Kings legends Luc Robitaille and Dustin Brown.

REMEMBERING KOBE BRYANT:

Thursday's reveal adds to Bryant's extensive list of honors, which includes a posthumous induction to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. Over the course of his 20-year NBA career – all with the Lakers –  Bryant won five NBA championships, was named the NBA MVP after the 2007-2008 regular season, was named the NBA All-Defensive team 12 times and was named the league's all-star 18 times. 

Bryant also helped the United States win two gold medals and the Lakers retired No. 8 and 24 in Bryant's honor.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people killed in the Jan. 2020 helicopter crash.