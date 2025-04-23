Clippers poised for debut playoff game at the Intuit Dome

The Brief The NBA playoff series between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets moves to Inglewood starting Thursday night. The series is currently tied 1-1. Thursday night marks the first-ever playoff game at the Intuit Dome.



The Los Angeles Clippers will play in their first-ever playoff game at the Intuit Dome on Thursday night.

Game 3 comes after the Clippers managed to even the series Monday night by taking Game 2 in Denver.

What we know:

The first-round playoff series between the Clippers and the Denver Nuggets was always expected to be a battle, highlighted by three-time league MVP Nikola Jokić and two-time NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard.

So far, each game has come down to the final minutes, with the opening matchup going into overtime.

"This is the greatest series in the playoffs right now. This is must-watch TV," said former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins Tuesday on Run It Back on FanDuel TV.

On Monday night, the Clippers took Game 2 of the playoff series in Denver, fueled by Kawhi Leonard’s remarkable 39-point game.

More on the Kawhi Leonard factor

NBA fans have been robbed of seeing a fully healthy Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs for years. This season, Leonard has been marvelous and proven he can handle the pressure in his first fully healthy playoff run since 2020.

"It is great. Anybody in the business that is playing knows how hard it is to come back from injury or playing in the NBA. They understand what we all go through and what I went through. So, tosee that from your peers feels great. I told several people before, thanks for helping me through stuff at times with injuries," said Leonard after Game 2’s victory.

"I’m just happy that I’m able to move and come out the game feeling well. That’s what I’m taking my pride on is being healthy. I’ve sat and watched these playoff games and series in the past two years, so me being able to be frontline out there just feels good for me no matter which way the game goes," Leonard added.

Often regarded as one of the best two-way players in the league, Leonard has the support of the team and has been a hot topic across the league.

On Monday night, Leonard had just one turnover in 39 minutes. Law Murray with the Athletic reported that only four players have ever scored more points in a playoff game while taking fewer than 20 shots and not having more than one turnover.

"His shot-making ability is elite. That aggressiveness that we need from him, no matter what is going on. He just got to his spot and raised up. So, big time player," said James Harden, Leonard's teammate and fellow future Hall-of-Famer.

"If he gets the shots he wants against this team, there’s no one that can really stop him because when they put a big on him, his ball handling is so good," said Kenny Smith on TNT’s "Inside the NBA" after Game 2.

"I have never seen a guy come back and not have rust whatsoever. He is so efficient, he goes at his own pace and he’s a nightmare matchup because you can’t put a little guy on him and you can’t put a big guy on him," added NBA legend Charles Barkley.

The Clippers shine at home

The backstory:

After losing their first four home games of the season, the Clippers found their groove at their new arena. The love letter to Clipper Nation from owner Steve Ballmer has given the team a true home court advantage. During the regular season, the Clippers went 30-11 at home.

The Clippers hope to continue capitalizing on that home court advantage as the series moves to Inglewood.

An exterior view of the Intuit Dome is seen in Inglewood, California. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP Eastern Mindanao Command/AFP via Getty Images)

Series at a Glance

Game 1: Nuggets 112, Clippers 110 (Leading scorers: Harden 32, Jokic 29)

Game 2: Clippers 105, Nuggets 102 (Leading scorers: Leonard 39, Jokic 26)

Tip-off for Game 3 is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. from the Intuit Dome.

