James Harden trade rumors heat up ahead of NBA deadline

Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden could be on the move as trade speculation has intensified ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

What we know:

On Monday night, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported the Clippers were in "advanced talks" with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a potential deal that would send Harden to Cleveland in exchange for Darius Garland, citing league sources.

The report came as a surprise to many as the Clippers were turning things around and are now ranked ninth in the stacked Western Conference.

Harden has been instrumental in keeping the Clippers afloat, particularly during stretches when fellow All-Star Kawhi Leonard was unavailable. This season, Harden is averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He recently passed Shaquille O’Neal on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Harden is an LA area native who attended Artesia High School in Lakewood. Back on Media Day in 2024, he explained his reasoning for re-signing with the Clippers was because he was home.

"I don’t plan on going anywhere else," Harden said at the time. "I want to leave a legacy, especially here. I got an opportunity to be at home."

Harden is in the second season of his contract and holds veto power over any potential trade, ESPN’s Bobby Marks explained.

If dealt, Harden would be joining his sixth team in 16 seasons. He has previously played for Oklahoma City, Houston, Brooklyn and Philadelphia. He notably won league MVP during the 2017-18 season while with the Rockets.

What they're saying:

After Monday night’s home loss, Leonard was asked about the trade speculation involving Harden.

"It’s a surprise," Leonard said. "I have no comment. I respect his decision or whoever’s decision it is. That’s it. He’s still going to be my boy, and I trust the front office."

It's also worth noting both Leonard and Harden were snubbed as All-Stars despite the game being hosted at the Intuit Dome.

Dig deeper:

Harden, an Arizona State alumnus, was seated courtside Saturday as ASU played No. 1 Arizona in Tempe. The following night, the Clippers were in Phoenix to face the Suns, but Harden did not play and was listed on the injury report for personal reasons. He also missed Monday’s game, the second night of a back-to-back, for the same reason.

What we don't know:

The reasoning behind the alleged sudden change of heart is known.