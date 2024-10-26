Jackson State downs Bethune-Cookman at their own homecoming 37-17

Irv Mulligan rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns, Jacobian Morgan and Cam’Ron McCoy each threw for a score and Jackson State beat Bethune-Cookman 37-17 on Saturday.

Mulligan rushed for more than 100 yards for the second straight game after not doing so in the opening six. Last season he rushed for a career-high 174 yards in a 22-16 victory over Bethune-Cookman.

Jackson State trailed 17-10 late in the second quarter before Morgan led a 10-play, 75-yard drive ending in a 14-yard connection with Joanes Fortilien to tie it.

Mulligan’s 1-yard run midway through the third gave Jackson State its first lead of the game. McCoy’s 23-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Spencer capped a three-play, 85-yard drive to make it 31-17 later in the third.

Gerardo Baeza made field goals of 39 and 28 yards in the fourth.

Morgan completed 14 of 18 passes for 138 yards for Jackson State (6-2, 4-0 SWAC). McCoy went 2 for 7 for 26 yards and carried three times for 34 yards.

Luke Sprague was 15 of 22 for 190 yards and two touchdowns for Bethune-Cookman (1-7, 1-3). Dennis Palmer carried 20 times for 73 yards.