Honoring Vin Scully's legacy with new sketch of Dodger legend

By FOX 11 Digital Team
LOS ANGELES - For many of the biggest moments in Los Angeles' history, sketch artist Mona S Edwards has been there.

And for the past several years, FOX 11 and Mona have teamed up for an unusual partnership, to document the biggest moments.

The passing of Kobe Bryant, the Dodgers winning the World Series, the World Cup, and more.

Now Mona has once again taken pencils to paper to sketch the life and legacy of one Vin Scully.

Those looking to download the sketch can click here!

