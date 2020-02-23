Remembering Kobe Bryant in beautiful sketch - one year after his death

article

A local sketch artist is paying her respects to the late Kobe Bryant with a beautiful drawing.

Mona S. Edwards is a well-known courtroom sketch artist who has been working in Los Angeles for over two decades. Her illustrations include high-profile trials such as Michael Jackson, O.J. Simpson, the Menendez brothers as well as more light-hearted news like fashion shows.

With the passing of NBA legend and former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020, Edwards created a special sketch for FOX 11 honoring the great basketball star.

The sketch shows Bryant in his No. 24 Lakers jersey with his hands waving in the air with the words "Remembering Kobe" above.

Days after Bryant’s passing, Edwards created the sketch below… showing him throwing a basketball.

We never imagined she would need to be sketching something like this in tribute to Kobe.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed Sunday, January 26 when their helicopter crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy.

