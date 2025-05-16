Gregg Popovich: San Antonio city council member wants airport renamed after legendary coach

article

The Brief A member of the San Antonio City Council submitted a formal request to honor Coach Gregg Popovich. Popovich coached the Spurs for nearly three decades. He now serves as the team's president of basketball operations.



A member of the San Antonio City Council wants to honor the Spurs’ new president of basketball operations, Gregg Popovich, in a big way.

What we know:

On Wednesday, May 14, San Antonio Councilmember Manny Pelaez submitted a formal request to rename the San Antonio International Airport in honor of Coach Greff Popovich.

Multiple Texas airports have been named to commemorate the state's cherished individuals, including the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, and the Austin-Bergstorm International Airport.

‘He embodies the spirit and values we hold dear’

What they're saying:

In the request, Councilmember Pelaez called Popovich’s impact in the city and across the globe "immeasurable."

"The City of San Antonio has been profoundly shaped and elevated by the remarkable contributions of Coach Gregg Popovich," the request said.

"Coach Popovich’s impact on San Antonio is immeasurable. He has not only brought unparalleled success and recognition to our city through his legendary coaching, but he has also become a deeply respected and admired figure within our community. His unwavering commitment to social justice, his philanthropic endeavors, and his genuine care for the people of San Antonio have made him a true icon. He embodies the spirit and values we hold dear," he added.

Read the full formal request here.

The 76-year-old missed significant time during the 2024-25 NBA season to recover after suffering a stroke in November. In early May, he stepped down as head coach and took on the role as the team’s president of basketball operations.

RELATED: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich suffers medical emergency at restaurant

As a head coach, he had a tremendous impact on the game and during his tenure, the Basketball Hall of Fame coach worked a significant number of current and future Hall of Famers including Tim Duncan, Manu Ginóbili, Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers talks to Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs after the game on November 22, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.( Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

Leonard, who began his career with the Spurs, spoke highly of his former coach. The Los Angeles area native won his first Finals MVP with the Spurs in 2014.

"He had a phenomenal career. He coached till pretty much he couldn't in a sense. It shows how much dedication he had to the game, how much he loved the game and how much he gave to the game. I appreciate everything he's done for me. Coming into the league, he helped build my foundation and showed me how to win. I want to congratulate him on his career. But also, just stay healthy," Leonard said during the LA Clippers' postseason run.

SUGGESTED: Clippers want to keep building their future around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden

The backstory:

Gregg Popovich was the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs for nearly three decades and in that time, he produced five NBA championships – in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014.

The only other head coaches in league history to achieve five or more titles are Pat Riley, Phil Jackson, Red Auerbach, and John Kundla.

In addition, he led the U.S. Men’s Olympic basketball team to gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also served as an assistant coach for five USA Basketball national teams and won another gold medal, as well as a bronze medal.