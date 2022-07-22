FOX Bet Super 6: Winner walks with $100,000 after MLB All-Star Game

article

Major League Baseball's 2022 Midsummer Classic was especially memorable for a lucky winner who walked with $100,000 from playing FOX Bet Super 6's All-Star Game contest.

Talk about a field of dreams!

Out of hundreds of thousands of players, Chad from Minnesota was the only contestant to correctly guess all the picks in the FOX Bet Super 6 app during this year's MLB All-Star contest.

For the All-Star game, fans got a chance to win a guaranteed $100,000 by choosing six correct outcomes in the No. 1-ranked, free-to-play sports predictor app. And MLB isn't the only sport where Super 6 players can try their luck at winning big. This fall, fans can play for an opportunity to win $1 Million in the NFL Sunday Challenge — a contest where players must pick the winners and correct margins for six NFL games.

A lifelong Minnesota Twins fan, Chad admitted that he had not played Super 6 in a few months and only stepped up to the plate after seeing the promo during the All-Star Pregame Show.

"I was pinching myself Wednesday morning, telling myself it wasn’t real," the at-risk youth counselor who supports students through high school and beyond gushed.

But it is real. To date, more than 6.4 million people have played FOX Bet Super 6 and over 80,000 people have claimed their share of the more than 6.5 million dollars worth of cash and prizes.

And when it comes to prizes, the 30-year-old husband and father of two plans to put his big winnings toward paying off student and car loans as well as budgeting a portion of it for his kids' college savings.

A certifiable grand slam.

If you're ready for a chance to hit it out of the park like Chad, download the FOX Super 6 app today to get in on the action!

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.