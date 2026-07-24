3 robbery suspects arrested in downtown LA after high-speed police chase

The Brief Authorities arrested three robbery suspects following a high-speed pursuit that began in Orange County and ended in downtown Los Angeles. The suspects drove a white Jeep SUV with dark tinted windows, hitting speeds over 105 mph on the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights. After abandoning the vehicle in downtown Los Angeles, at least three occupants fled on foot before all three were taken into custody around 2:15 p.m.



Authorities have taken three robbery suspects into custody following a high-speed police pursuit that originated in Orange County and came to an end in downtown Los Angeles.

What we know:

The pursuit was initiated in Orange County after authorities targeted a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery.

The suspect was driving a white SUV—identified as a white Jeep—with darkly tinted windows.

As the chase moved through the Boyle Heights area, the vehicle traveled on both city streets and the 101 Freeway, reaching speeds occasionally topping 100 mph and exceeding 105 mph.

To maintain public safety, authorities did not directly follow closely behind the suspect vehicle and instead tracked it from a distance.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in downtown Los Angeles, where at least three occupants took off in the area of Maple Avenue and 11th Street.

Law enforcement quickly set up a perimeter and located the individuals across nearby city blocks. One suspect was taken into custody near where the vehicle was ditched, while the two others were arrested near Santee Street and East 11th Street.

By approximately 2:15 p.m., all three suspects were in police custody.

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What we don't know:

Specific details regarding the underlying robbery in Orange County have not yet been released.

Authorities have not publicly identified the three suspects, nor have they confirmed if any injuries or property damage occurred during the multi-city chase.