Donald Trump is the 1st sitting US president at a regular-season NFL game since Jimmy Carter in 1978

The Brief President Donald Trump attended the Commanders-Detroit Lions game in the Washington, D.C. area. Some fans in the stands booed Trump as he was shown on the videoboard. Trump became the first sitting president in nearly a half-century at a regular-season NFL game.



President Donald Trump became the first sitting president in nearly a half-century at a regular-season NFL game, attending the Washington Commanders’ contest against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

There were boos from some spectators in the stands when Trump was shown on the videoboard late in the first half.

"I’m a little bit late," Trump told reporters earlier when he got off Air Force One after landing at Joint Base Andrews, following a flyover of Northwest Stadium during the game. He then got in his armored car for the drive to the arena.

"We’re gonna have a good game. Things are going along very well. The country’s doing well. The Democrats have to open it up," he said — a reference to the government shutdown.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trump wants Commanders to name new stadium after him: Report

In the first quarter Sunday, before the president arrived, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrated a touchdown catch by pointing into the stands and moving his arms a la the " Trump dance " that several athletes began doing last year.

House Speaker Mike Johnson joined Trump at the game. The White House said several cabinet secretaries and Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana also were scheduled to attend.

Only two other times did a president go to an NFL game during the regular season while in office, according to the league: Richard Nixon in 1969 and Jimmy Carter in 1978. Trump became the first president at a Super Bowl while residing in the White House when he watched the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in February.