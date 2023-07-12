Dodgers to open 2024 season in South Korea

article

Get your passports ready, Dodger fans! The Los Angeles Dodgers will start the 2024 MLB regular season in South Korea next spring.

As part of MLB's world tour, the Boys in Blue will face the San Diego Padres in Seoul for a two-game series on March 20 and March 21.

While the Dodgers do not have a South Korean-born player on the team's active roster this season, longtime fans of the Boys in Blue are quick to remember the times former All-Star Chan Ho Park and now-Toronto Blue Jay Hyun-jin Ryu dominated from the mount during their time in LA.

On the other side, the Padres will feature infielder Ha-seong Kim, who is a fan favorite in San Diego. Kim played a major part in the Padres' 2022 postseason run that took the Friars all the way to the NLCS.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Dodgers have not released a link for fans to look up tickets for the Seoul series.