Kobe Bryant to be featured on 2 editions of NBA 2K24 cover

The legacy of Kobe Bryant continues.

On Thursday, it was announced the iconic Los Angeles Laker and Hall of Famer would be featured on two different versions of the NBA2K24 cover.

Bryant will appear on the covers of the "Kobe Bryant Edition" as well as the "Black Mamba Edition" of the popular video game.

This marks the fourth time he is being honored as a cover athlete.

Pre-orders will begin Friday, July 7.

Some of Bryant’s accolades include five NBA championships, two Olympic gold medals, 18 All-Star game appearances, and two Finals MVP awards.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Following his tragic passing in 2020, the All-Star MVP was renamed the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player Award in his honor.

