Dodgers superfan known as the 'LA Dodger Dog' thrilled for World Series games in LA

A Los Angeles Dodgers superfan, known as the "LA Dodger Dog," will be in attendance for the World Series games this weekend.

Allen Estrada became a fan of the team at 13 years old.

"Boys and Girls club brought us on a field trip to Dodger Stadium, and there was a fight between players that day. We won but imagine if I had gone to a hockey game first. This is how I became a Dodger fan because I thought this is the sport for me, they're fighting, they're great! I didn't know better, but they got me," he explained.

Since then, Estrada has grown his collection of memorabilia and attended countless games. As a season ticket holder, he was there when the Dodgers punched their ticket to the World Series.

However, Estrada has become popular with fans for his costume, dressed as the "LA Dodger Dog." He wears a hot dog costume with several added items, and it all started in 2017.

"We were in the World Series against the cheating Astros. I was a procrastinator and might still be, and I went to the costume store, and this [hotdog costume]. It was one of the only things they had left, and I'm like ‘great, a hotdog and baseball work, let me go do that.’ That day we won and I got on tv and news and my friends were like 'that's so dumb, you won't do it again' and that was 2017," he said.

Estrada has worn the costume ever since at games, mostly in the postseason, and he even has the verified Instagram handle as the "LA Dodger Dog." He uses his social media to connect with fans.

"I go to these games alone, so I wanted to connect with fans, just stories about why they love the team, what brings them here, the memories they have. I'm a big, big passionate Dodger fan and I love the history of the team and I like talking to fans. There's so many fans that don't get to come to these games so I film the games, the highlights and I share those experiences with them because they can't be here. When I share the video and it gets thousands of views, I'm high fiving every single one of those viewers and that's so awesome to me," said Estrada.

Estrada's favorite thing about the team is its history.

SUGGESTED: 1981 Dodgers vs. Yankees: What has changed since their last World Series clash?

"My favorite thing about the Dodgers goes back to Jackie Robinson. I think it's amazing that they did that. They brought in the first African American baseball player, and they had me from that, of course the fight too. I learned more history, and they [Dodgers] changed the whole sport and you can't go without saying Fernando Valenzuela as well," he said.



Fernando Valenzuela's passing is emotional for Estrada and many fans around the world. He is hoping the team can take home a win, in honor of Valenzuela.

"We had the win for Vin, and I think it's now about win for 34 in 24. Let's get that going. The man meant so much to the organization, I'd love to see this team win the world series," he said.













