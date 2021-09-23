Dodgers postseason tickets go on sale Thursday

With just 10 games left in the regular season, it’s time for fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers to get ready for the playoffs. Postseason tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Currently, the Boys in Blue are ranked second in the National League West Division and are two games behind their rivals, the San Francisco Giants.

Fans can buy tickets online at dodgers.com/postseason or on StubHub, which is the Dodgers’ trusted secondary market partner.

The Dodgers, who clinched at least a Wild Card berth, are the defending World Series champions. In addition, this is the ninth consecutive year they will play in the postseason.

Starting Oct. 7, all guests over the age of 12 will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated or will need to provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before game time at the stadium gates.

