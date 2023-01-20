Dodgers name Stephen Nelson as member of TV broadcast team

article

Orange County native Stephen Nelson will join the Dodgers' television broadcast team, calling more than 50 games for SportsNet LA when Joe Davis is unavailable due to his FOX Sports commitments, the team announced Friday.

Nelson has called games and hosted studio shows for MLB Network and NHL Network and was a host and broadcaster for Bleacher Report. He will be the only Asian American play-by-play announcer working for a MLB team, according to the Dodgers.

"It's impossible to convey the emotions that come with this opportunity," said Nelson, who was raised in Huntington Beach, graduated from Marina High School and Chapman University and was an intern at KTLA and Fox Sports West.

"This isn't simply coming home. This isn't simply being an announcer for a professional sports team. This is the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's the best organization in baseball for so many reasons and I can't wait to be a tiny part of it and its best-in-class production team."