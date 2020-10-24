Bullpen woes, late error cost Dodgers in Game 4 of World Series

article

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Tampa Bay Rays in a heartbreaking fashion in Game 4 of the World Series.

The Dodgers did not make things easy for themselves as they coughed up the lead multiple times over the course of the wild game Saturday night.

Los Angeles had a two-run lead over Tampa Bay up until the bottom of the 6th, a one-run lead in the bottom of the 7th and again at the bottom of the 9th inning before the Dodgers bullpen blew the lead all three times.

The Dodgers' Pedro Baez gave up a three-run home run to the Rays' Brandon Lowe in the sixth and then gave up another to Kevin Kiermaier, a solo shot, in the seventh. Los Angeles' Blake Treinen was responsible for one of the three runs scored by Lowe's homer.

And then, in the most frustrating way possible for Dodgers fans, Rays' Brett Phillips hit an RBI base hit with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, easily scoring Kiermaier and then a fielding error allowed Randy Arozarena to cross home plate to give Los Angeles the improbable loss.

Dodgers' longtime closer Kenley Jansen was responsible for the blown lead, and the loss, in the ninth.

Back in the first inning, Los Angeles' Justin Turner blasted a solo home run to center field to put the Dodgers on board 1-0.

At the top of the third, NLCS MVP Corey Seager blasted a moonshot to the right field stands to extend the Dodgers' lead to two runs. Seager's home run on Saturday night was his eighth in the 2020 postseason.

The Rays responded in the bottom of the fourth after Randy Arozarena hit a solo home run to put Tampa Bay on board in the fourth inning.

The Dodgers responded in the top of the fifth with an RBI single from Max Muncy to score Seager. In the following frame, Rays outfielder Hunter Renfroe blasted a solo home run to cut the Dodgers' lead to 3-2.

Enrique Hernandez's RBI double at the top of the 6th helped extend Los Angeles' lead to 4-2.

After trailing 5-4, Joc Pederson hit a line drive, two-run single that grazed through Lowe's glove to help the Dodgers briefly regain their lead to 6-5. Kiermaier's solo homer in the following frame once again wiped out the Dodgers' lead.

Seager added to his already-historic postseason run with a bloop RBI single to give Los Angeles a 7-6 lead at the top of the 8th inning.

Dodgers' Julio Urias delivered a relatively solid start for Los Angeles before being pulled from the mound in the fifth inning. The 24-year-old lefty struck out nine Rays hitters and allowed two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

The best-of-seven series is now tied 2-2 following Saturday's wild finish.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched their ticket to the World Series after overcoming a 3-1 series deficit against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Prior to that, the Boys in Blue swept their NL West rival, the San Diego Padres, in three games in the division series. The Dodgers also swept the Milwaukee Brewers in two games to secure a spot in the ALDS.

The Tampa Bay Rays captured the franchise’s second American League pennant after beating the Houston Astros in a winner-take-all Game 7 of the championship series. Prior to the ALCS, the Rays beat their hated rivals, the New York Yankees, in the division series. Tampa Bay swept the Toronto Blue Jays in two games to punch their ticket to the ALDS.

DID SOMEONE SAY FREE TACO?

Thanks to Dodgers star Mookie Betts stealing second base during Tuesday's Game 1, Americans everywhere can get a free taco from Taco Bell.

The giveaway is a part of Taco Bell's "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion for the 2020 World Series. After Betts swiped second during the fifth inning of the series opener, anyone can get a free Doritos Locos Taco from participating Taco Bell locations in the U.S.

Fans can take advantage of the offer on Wednesday, October 28 while supplies last, according to the fast-food giant's website.

SERIES SCHEDULE

You can catch the entire action on FOX 11.

Game 1: Dodgers 8, Rays 3 Final.

Game 2: Rays 6, Dodgers 4 Final.

Game 3: Dodgers 6, Rays 2 Final.

Game 4: Rays 8, Dodgers 7 Final.

Game 5: Sunday, October 25, 5:08 p.m. PT

Game 6: Tuesday, October 27, 5:08 p.m. PT

Game 7*: Wednesday, October 28, 5:09 p.m. PT

* = If necessary