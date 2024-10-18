Dodgers can't finish NLCS in New York as Mets force Game 6

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 12-6 on the road in New York as the Mets forced a Game 6 in the NLCS.

With the blowout loss, the series shifts back to Los Angeles for Game 6 as the Dodgers cling to a 3-2 series lead.

The Dodgers are one win away from making their first World Series appearance since the 2020 bubble postseason – their third trip to the Fall Classic since 2017. Now, it's on the Boys in Blue to not screw things up Sunday for Game 6. Should the Boys in Blue choke that day, there will be a do-or-die Game 7 on Monday.

SERIES SCHEDULE

GAME 1: Dodgers 9, Mets 0. Final

GAME 2: Mets 7, Dodgers 3. Final

GAME 3: Dodgers 8, Mets 0. Final

GAME 4: Dodgers 10, Mets 2. Final

GAME 5: Mets 12, Dodgers 6. Final

GAME 6: HOME on Sunday, October 20 at 5:08 p.m. PT. FS1

GAME 7*: HOME on Monday, October 21 at 5:08 p.m. PT. FOX

*=if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched a ticket to the NLCS after beating NL West rivals Padres in the division series. Los Angeles secured the first-round bye and a spot in the NLDS after finishing the 2024 regular season with a 98-64 record.

Should the Dodgers take care of business in the championship series, the Boys in Blue are guaranteed home-field advantage for the World Series.

Similar to the Boys in Blue, New York Mets also took down a division rival in the Philadelphia Phillies en route to the NLCS. Before that, they beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round and even before that, the Mets needed to split a double-header against the Atlanta Braves just to secure a spot in the wild card rounds.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.