Dodgers begin full-squad workouts as spring training ramps up

The LA Dodgers have officially kicked off their preparations for the 2026 season with the first full-squad workouts at Camelback Ranch. This marks the start of spring training in earnest as the team sets its sights on a third consecutive World Series title.



Manager Dave Roberts addressed the team on Tuesday, delivering a message focused on unity and readiness following the club’s back-to-back championships. Several key players, including Edwin Díaz, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts, and Will Smith, also spoke to the group, helping to set the tone for the weeks ahead.

Cactus League

The Dodgers’ Cactus League schedule begins this Saturday with a matchup against the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe. Shohei Ohtani is expected to serve as the designated hitter for the Dodgers in their first two spring training games, while star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound for a start before departing to participate in the World Baseball Classic.



The team’s early workouts have also brought some notable roster developments. Infielder Santiago Espinal has signed a minor-league deal and joined the camp, providing additional infield depth as the Dodgers navigate injuries and competition for roster spots. One key position battle to watch is at second base, where veteran Tommy Edman’s placement on the injured list has opened the door for other infielders to make their case for playing time.

As spring training progresses, players and coaches are focused on refining lineups and pitching strategies. Optimism is running high among both the team and its fans as the defending champions prepare for the start of the regular season.

Where to watch 2026 season

In addition to the on-field preparations, the Dodgers announced an extensive broadcast schedule for their spring training games. Nearly all exhibition games will be televised on SportsNet LA and simulcast on AM 570, with Spanish-language coverage available on KTNQ.