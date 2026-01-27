Alhambra PD accused of collaborating with ICE

The Brief A viral video showing an interaction between Alhambra police officers and resident Angie Vargas has sparked accusations that the department worked with federal immigration agents. The incident led to a standing-room-only Alhambra City Council meeting, where protesters and community members called for accountability and more transparency. City officials and the Alhambra Police Department deny assisting federal immigration operations, citing California law, but many residents say the explanation is insufficient.



A video showing an interaction between Alhambra police officers and a resident has sparked accusations that the police department worked with federal immigration agents.

The incident prompted a packed Alhambra City Council meeting, where community members and protesters demanded accountability and more information. City officials and the police department deny assisting federal immigration operations, citing state law and their version of events, but many residents say questions remain unanswered.

What we know:

The controversy centers on a video recorded last week on an Alhambra city street. In the video, resident Angie Vargas can be heard questioning police officers about whether they were working with federal agents. Vargas says she was filming what she believed were federal border agents when an Alhambra police SUV cut her off.

The video quickly went viral and led to strong reactions from protesters and community members. Those concerns were brought directly to city leaders during a standing-room-only Alhambra City Council meeting.

The city of Alhambra says its police department follows California’s SB 54, which bars local law enforcement from assisting federal immigration operations.

In a statement, the Alhambra Police Department said, in part, "Our officers responded to a call for service regarding a vehicle being followed by another vehicle that was running red lights and making illegal u-turns. officers parked their vehicle in between both parties to help with deescalating the situation."

What's next:

Many who attended the City Council meeting said the police department’s explanation does not go far enough. They are calling for the Alhambra police officer involved in the incident to face disciplinary action. For now, city officials have not announced any specific next steps beyond acknowledging the concerns raised at the meeting.