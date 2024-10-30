Dodger fans win World Series tickets after Chelsea Freeman giveaway

The Brief Chelsea Freeman announced she was giving away tickets to a World Series game. Freeman announced Amber Berkery was the winner Wednesday The Berkerys called the tickets their latest blessing, after celebrating a new home and child this year.



Two lucky Dodgers fans are headed to the World Series after a giveaway from Chelsea Freeman, wife of Freddie Freeman.

After more than 60,000 people commented to enter the giveaway, Chelsea Freeman announced the winner Wednesday.

"You enter these things, and you don't think you're going to win," said Amber Berkery, the lucky winner. She and her husband Colton won two tickets to a World Series game. And, the announcement couldn't have come with better timing.

"Today our water heater broke," Amber said. "So I'm on the phone with our home warranty filing a claim and I get a message from Chelsea. This morning she sent me the message, and I was shrieking because it was unreal."

For Berkery, the tickets are just the latest "blessing" her and her family have received this year, the others being a new home and a newborn baby.

There's still a chance that the Dodgers could clinch their eighth title on Wednesday night, which would mean the series wouldn't make it back to Los Angeles, and the Berkerys wouldn't be able to go to the game.

But for them, they'd rather the Boys in Blue bring home a trophy.

"I'm just a fan, I want them to win at the end of day," said Amber.

"A Dodger World Series win is a World Series win," said Colton. "Either way it's a good thing."