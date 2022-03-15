Diehard Dodger fan gets Cody Bellinger's autograph tattooed on his arm

A diehard Los Angeles Dodgers fan has followed through on his promise to one of the team's stars.

The team posted an interaction between a fan and Dodger first baseman Cody Bellinger on Instagram Monday at the team's Spring Training facility in Arizona. In the video, the former NL MVP was signing autographs for a group of fans.

"Sign my arm, I'll get it tatted," one fan in a white Dodgers jersey and Brooklyn Dodgers cap says to Bellinger over the fence.

"You get it tatted, I'll do it," Bellinger says smiling and laughing as the group roars its approval. Bellinger obliges.

"I'll get that tatted, I swear to you, Cody," the fan says while Bellinger signs away.

It's not clear when the original video was taken, but since the Dodgers have only been at Camelback Ranch since Sunday, the fan's turnaround was very quick. The team posted pictures of the completed tattoo on Monday night, the caption reading, "When [Cody Bellinger] tells you to get it tattooed and you follow through."

Bellinger and the Dodgers will have their first Spring Training game this Friday, against the Milwaukee Brewers. After a 99-day labor lockout, MLB Opening Day this season is on April 7. The Dodgers kick off their season in Denver, Colorado, to take on the Colorado Rockies.

