Commanders fire defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio

The Washington Commanders are making some coaching changes one day after suffering a punishing 45-10 defeat to their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

On Friday morning, the franchise shared a post via X announcing defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer have been "relieved of their duties."

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Commanders looks on at halftime of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Camme Expand

"I appreciate all that they contributed to the organization over the past four seasons and wish them all the best moving forward," head coach Ron Rivera said in the statement.

The Commanders (4-8) have lost eight of 10 since a promising start for the club’s new ownership group in September, when they won their first two games.

After the Commanders’ loss Thursday in their 11th Thanksgiving Day game against Dallas, the first since that 25-point victory in 2020, there will only be more questions about Rivera’s future in Washington.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Commanders looks on during his team's game against the Arizona Cardinals at FedExField on September 10, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Expand

New owner Josh Harris released a statement Friday morning, saying that the decision to let go Del Rio and Vieselmeyer was a recommendation from coach Rivera.

"I feel exactly how our fans feel today: disappointed and frustrated," Harris said in the post on X. "I knew our first season of ownership would include challenges along the way, and we will not shy away from hard work, nor will we be deterred by adversity. As Coach Rivera and I discussed, all of our energy for the remainder of the season will be focused on playing better, more consistent football and developing our players while intently evaluating the areas in which we need to improve this offseason. Our fans deserve a team that can compete with the NFL's best and win sustainably over the long term. I will not waiver from that mission."

Read Harris' full statement below:

