Clippers' Terance Mann to sign 3-year extension to stay in LA

High-flying swingman Terance Mann has zero plans of leaving Clipper Nation anytime soon.

According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, Mann and the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to a 3-year, $47 million contract extension. The tentative deal will keep Mann with the Clippers through the end of the 2027-2028 season, Charania reports.

Mann, who turns 28 in October, is expected to take on a larger scoring role for the Clippers with the departures of Paul George, who left to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers; and Russell Westbrook, who the Clips traded away during the offseason.

Mann will enter his sixth season in the NBA with teammates James Harden, Nicolas Batum, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac returning to the Clippers for the 2024-2025 campaign. The Clippers are awaiting the return of Kawhi Leonard, who is recovering from right knee injury.