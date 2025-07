article

Chris Paul is coming home.

On Monday, it was reported that the 12-time NBA All-Star will return to the Los Angeles Clippers for his final season.

What we know:

Chris Paul, a fan-favorite during the Clippers' "Lob City" era, is back for his final season in the league.

Often referred to as the "Point God," the elite guard

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.