Chargers to sign Pro Bowl cornerback JC Jackson, reports say

The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly on the verge of landing a star cornerback via free agency.

According to reports from ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former New England Patriots cornerback JC Jackson is expected to join the Chargers. The deal involving the Pro Bowl defensive back is expected to be five years and $82.5 million, according to Schefter's report.

Jackson is looking to build off a successful 2021 season that ultimately landed him a Pro Bowl nod. The 26-year-old finished the 2021 regular season with eight interceptions, one forced fumble and 58 combined tackles. He was also included in the 2021 iteration of NFL's Top 100 list, which listed him at No. 49.

Jackson joins a star-studded defensive lineup that includes defensive end Joey Bosa, defensive back Derwin James and pass rusher Khalil Mack, who the Bolts landed via a trade last week.

