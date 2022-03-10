Chicago Bears trading Khalil Mack to Los Angeles Chargers: sources

The Chicago Bears are expected to trade Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to sources.

The Chargers are expected to send a second-round draft pick in 2022 and a sixth-round pick in 2023 to the Chicago Bears in return for Mack.

Mack was traded from the Raiders to the Bears ahead of the 2018 season.

According to reports, LA is taking on the entirety of his remaining salary.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

This is a developing story, check back for details.