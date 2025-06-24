Chandler Jones, SJSU record-holder and former NFL player, killed in 90 Freeway crash

article

Former NFL player Chandler Jones was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the 90 Freeway over the weekend, officials said. He was 33.

What we know:

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said Jones was struck by the driver of a Toyota RAV4 on the eastbound lanes of the 90 Freeway, near the Centinela Avenue off-ramp, around 2 a.m. Sunday, June 22.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones grew up in LA and was a standout at Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance. He then went on to play college football at San Jose State. He continues to hold the university’s record in receptions (248) and touchdown catches (31). He was the only player in the school’s history to record at least 50 receptions in each of his four seasons with the Spartans.

During his NFL career, he played for the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He then played in the Canadian Football League for the Montreal Alouettes where he later became a coach.

What they're saying:

"I coached for 50 years, and I've coached a lot of people and there's some really special ones, and he's at the top of the deal," ex-San Jose State wide receivers coach Terry Malley told the San Francisco Chronicle. "He brought a vibrancy to every day, he was passionate about it, and he was a great teammate. … Chandler was a really, really good human being"

Malley continued to say," "If you go through the 105 guys who were on our team, nobody would say anything bad about Chandler. I think they all wished that they attacked life the way he did."

"Our thoughts are with Chandler’s family and loved ones as they navigate this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences and offer them our full support," said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouette.