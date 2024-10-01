Cameron Brink announces engagement to Ben Felter

article

Congratulations are in order for Cameron Brink who announced her engagement to Ben Felter.

The two athletes met at Stanford University and often share social media posts of their travels and adventures.

Before Brink was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks as the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, she played for the women’s basketball team at Stanford University for four seasons. Felter, a Palo Alto native, was on the men’s rowing team for the Cardinals.

The 22-year-old was having a stellar debut season on the defensive end with 35 blocked shots in 15 games played. She then suffered a torn ACL, causing her to miss the rest of her rookie season and the Paris Olympics.

As she continues to focus on her recovery, she also has a lot to celebrate on a personal level.

On Monday, Brink shared a carousel post of romantic black and white images on Instagram taken in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background with her fiancé with the caption "Yes in every lifetime."

Congrats to the happy couple!