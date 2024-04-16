Lob City era Clipper Blake Griffin announces NBA retirement after 14 seasons

article

Blake Griffin announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday in a heartfelt social media post.

Griffin is perhaps best known for his time during the Lob City era with the Los Angeles Clippers and for pulling off some of the best high-flying dunks in league history.

"I never envisioned myself as the guy who would have a ‘letter to basketball’ retirement announcement…and I’m still not going to be that guy. But as I reflected on my career, the one feeling I kept coming back to and the one thing I wanted to express was thankfulness,’" he wrote.

Griffin was selected first overall by the Clippers during the 2009 NBA Draft following his season at the University of Oklahoma.

"I am thankful for every single moment – not just the good ones: the wins, the awards, the dunks, and the memorable times spent with family, friends, fans, teammates, and coaches. I could continue on about the people in my life who have contributed immensely to my career, but in this short non-letter, I have to acknowledge my parents, Tommy and Gail, and my brother, Taylor, for their unconditional support and guidance. Lastly, my agent Sam Goldfeder, who has been a steadfast voice of reason and my wartime consigliere – thank you."

After nine seasons with the Clippers, Griffin also played in Detroit and Brooklyn. The six-time All-Star last played for the Boston Celtics for the 2022-23 season.

Griffin was also a Rookie of the Year, five-time All-NBA player and Slam Dunk contest winner.

In his written announcement, he spoke on the roller-coaster of a career he's had and the injuries that changed the trajectory of his career.

"I am equally thankful for the not-so-good moments: the losses, the injuries, the wayyyy too many surgeries, the lessons, the heartbreaks, and it wouldn’t be sports retirement without acknowledging the ‘haters,’" he added in his farewell statement.

He continued to write, "The game of basketball has given me so much in this life, and I wouldn’t change a thing."