Battle of Michigan could win you money. Here’s how.

article

All eyes are on Michigan this weekend. And it has nothing to do with anything involving politics.

On this week’s edition of FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” college football telecasts sees the Battle of the Peninsula as Jim Harbaugh and the No. 13 Michigan Wolverines return to the “Big House” to face their neighbors from East Lansing, Michigan State. Kickoff is set for 12 noon on FOX – preceded by Big Noon Kickoff starting at 10 a.m.

Michigan is coming off an impressive 49-24 road win over Minnesota last week while Michigan State will look to bounce back from a disappointing home loss to Rutgers in the debut of new head coach Mel Tucker.

And you could end up winning $1,000 along the way by playing FOX’s Super 6 contest. Just answer the six questions on the Super 6 app on your phone or tablet device and you could win the grand prize of $1,000. The best part of all is that the game is free.

Those six questions are:

Who will be leading at the end of the first half? (The possible answers are Michigan, Michigan State or Tie)

What will be the highest scoring quarter of the game? (The possible answers are 1st quarter, 2nd quarter, 3rd quarter, 4th quarter or two quarters will be tied.)

How will the first touchdown of the second quarter be scored? (It could be a Michigan rush, a Michigan pass, an Michigan State rush, an Michigan State pass, any other TD or no touchdowns in the quarter.)

How many total points will be scored in the game? (The choices are less than 40 points, 40-45 points, 46-50 points, 51-55 points, 55-60 points or over 60 points.)

Which of the below will be the last scoring play of the game? (Michigan TD, Michigan FG, Michigan State TD, Michigan State FG or any other way)

Who will win the game? (Pretty simple choice: either Michigan or Michigan State)

Advertisement

Again, it’s so easy to play. Just make your choices on the Super 6 app and watch the game. If your answers are right, you can win the jackpot as you watch the Michigan/Michigan State game on Big Noon Saturday on FOX.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.