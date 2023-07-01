Austin Reaves to stay with Lakers, reports say

article

Austin Reaves is running it back with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Reaves and the Lakers have reached a tentative 4-year, $56 million deal to keep the fan-favorite in Los Angeles.

The announcement comes just hours after the team is reportedly bringing back Rui Hachimura, another Laker coming off a stellar playoff run. Reaves and Hachimura will rejoin Lake Show stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the team's quest for NBA championship banner No. 18.

Reeves finished the 2022-2023 NBA regular season with averages of 13 points per game, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. The Arkansas native, dubbed by Basketball-Reference.com as "Hillbilly Kobe," was a key member of the 2023 playoff run that left the Lakers as the Western Conference runner-up.

