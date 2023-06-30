Rui Hachimura to stay with Lakers on 3-year deal, report says

article

Rui Hachimura is with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the big man from Japan has tentatively agreed to a 3-year, $51 million deal to continue suiting up for the Purple and Gold.

Hachimura, who turns 26 next February, is hoping to build off a successful 2023 NBA Playoff run. The former NBA Draft lottery pick averaged 12.2 points on 55.7 field goal percentage over three playoff series with the Lake Show.

Hachimura won over Laker Nation in Round 1, Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies, where he set a playoff career-high of 29 points. The former Gonzaga star was a part of the Lakers team that made their way to the Western Conference Final, eventually falling to the Denver Nuggets.