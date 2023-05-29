Arkansas removes quarterback Kade Renfro from roster after sexual assault allegations surface

article

The Arkansas Razorbacks football team will have one less player vying for the backup job to starting quarterback K.J. Jefferson this summer.

Redshirt junior transfer Kade Renfro was removed from the team on Thursday following accusations of sexual assault and harassment that were posted on social media earlier this week.

"Upon gaining knowledge of the allegations against a student-athlete earlier this week, we immediately informed the University's Title IX office of the allegations," the university’s athletic department said in a statement. "The student-athlete is no longer a member of the football team."

The school added that it has "notified the relevant offices on our campus" about the accusations made against Renfro.

An anonymous Instagram account levied the allegations against Renfro, including an alleged lengthy history of sexual assault and harassment over years, according to CBS Sports. The account has since-been deleted. Renfro has since deleted his social media activity in the wake of the accusations.

The photos only showed a woman with multiple bruises on her neck as well as alleged instances of assault and harassment. The initial account where the allegations surfaced was named "Kade Renfro is a rapist!"

He has not been charged with a crime.

Renfro was a standout high school football player in Stephenville, Texas, and committed to Ole Miss in 2020. He transferred to Arkansas in 2021 and injured his knee. He reinjured his knee last year and did not play.