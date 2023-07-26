Angels trade for Santa Monica native Lucas Giolito

article

Santa Monica native and former MLB All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito is coming home to Southern California.

The Los Angeles Angels announced the team has landed Giolito and relief pitcher Reynaldo López in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. In exchange, the Halos sent two of the team's top prospects: left-handed pitcher Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero.

Giolito will join a starting pitching rotation that features two-way star Shohei Ohtani and former World Baseball Classic hero Patrick Sandoval. López joins a bullpen that features All-Star closer Carlos Estévez.

The trade announcement comes just hours after it was reported that the Angels are going all-in on the 2023 season. Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci reported the Halos pulled Ohtani from the trade market after weeks of trade speculations.

Reynaldo Lopez #40 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Giolito and López joins an Angels team that is about four games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the third and last AL wild card spot.