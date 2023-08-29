Angels place Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López, 3 others on waivers, report says

article

Weeks after going all-in on a possible postseason run, the Los Angeles Angels are placing five players – including former All-Star Lucas Giolito – on waivers.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Angels are waiving Giolito, Reynaldo López, Matt Moore, Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk Tuesday.

The news about a month after the Angels sent two top prospects – left-handed pitcher Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero – to the Chicago White Sox for Giolito and López.

If there ever was a MLB in desperate need of a season reset, the Angels are up there. The team lost Shohei Ohtani, the pitcher, for the remainder of the 2023 season after a UCL tear in his elbow. While Ohtani, the DH, is still hitting for the Halos, the team also lost former MVP Mike Trout once again to the injury list after a very, very brief return from the IL.

As of Tuesday, 2:15 p.m., the team has not made formal announcement nor sent out any of the front office members to explain the roster moves.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.